I’ve no interest in Nairobi deputy governor’s post, says Rachel Shebesh

By Phares Mutembei | Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 15:17, Updated April 13th 2018 at 15:20 GMT +3
Rachel Shebesh

Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh has said she is not interested in the Nairobi deputy governor's post.

Responding to Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi's suggestion that she was up to the task, Ms Shebesh said she was happy working for the Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Youth.

“I am no longer a politician. I am now a civil servant. The transition has been quick because of the directions of the President. No more siasa, it’s all about development,” she said in Meru.

Ms Shebesh, whose name has been floated in various forums for the post, said she had a job to do as CS Margaret Kobia’s assistant.

Sonko hints at resigning, says job not easy

Nairobi water company to close three banking halls

We will support you in 2022, leaders assure Ruto

Hawkers to go in Sh19 billion markets modernisation plan

