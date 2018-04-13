High Court dismisses cancellation of results of two schools in West Pokot

| Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 13:32, Updated April 13th 2018 at 13:39 GMT +3

The High Court in Kapenguria on Friday quashed decision by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) to cancel 2017 Kenya Certificate of Secondary education (KCSE) results for Ortum boys and St Cecilia girls' secondary schools in West Pokot County.

Justice Stephen Githinji further ordered KNEC to pay the school administration and the board the costs incurred by both schools and the results be released to the affected students.

ALSO READ: Ailing retired tutor seeks jail time for Kindiki firm directors

The court observed that the cancellation of the results was in violation of the law the law and gave the examination body 14 days to investigate allegations of cheating and determine whether they will cancel or uphold the results.

"Unless the KNEC initiate a lawful process within the next 14 days from the date of this ruling, an order of cancellation by the examination body is quashed, "said the judge.

For the case of Ortum boys, the KNEC cited collusion in English (101), Biology (231) and Physics (232) subjects while for St Cecilia girls cited collusion in English (101) and Physics (232).

The court pointed out that the examination body certify the KCSE results released to the candidate, the school, the parents and the entire county on 20/12/2017 as the verified final results for the 320 students of Ortum boys and 162 students for St Cecilia.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

During the release of the 2017 KCSE results Last December Ortum boys was ranked 26 nationally with a mean grade of 9.0 and all students attaining the minimum university entry.

However parents, students and leaders from West Pokot County thronged the streets of Makutano Township to celebrate the court’s decision after it upheld the results.

The leaders led by Pokot South Mp David Pkosing who petitioned KNEC after the cancelation of exams said leaders in West Pokot County should not politicize education matter's citing that in future KNEC should not release results if they are in doubt.

"How can you release results and rank schools and then you cancell the results again. This is not good if in doubt don't release the results," said pokot south MP David Pkosing.

ALSO READ: Courses Kenya’s top brains picked

The leaders also said that KNEC should involve all stakeholders before cancelling results since parents have invested heavily in the education of their students.

The leaders also asked politician to stop politising matters concerning education since it may lower education standards.

"Let's keep politics out of our schools since we might ruine the future of our children," said Mp Samuel Moroto