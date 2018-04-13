Woman who fled court after murder conviction faces 30-year jail term

| Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 11:35, Updated April 13th 2018 at 12:10 GMT +3

A woman who disappeared from a courtroom shortly after she was convicted of the murder of her husband three weeks ago has now been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Martha Auma, a teacher, had been found guilty of the murder of Jared Ochieng at Kanyakwar village in May, 2014 by High Court judge David Majanja.

Yesterday, Justice Majanja said that the crime she had been convicted with deserves, “a sentence that expresses the court’s and society’s abhorrence of such act particularly where a spouse is involved”.

Auma had been accused of strangling her husband to death using a belt with the judge ruling that the prosecution who lined up five witnesses to testify against her proved that she was the one who committed the crime.

Neighbors who testified during the course of the proceedings told the court that they were awoken by loud screams the night Ochieng died.

One of them, Beatrice Odhiambo, a neighbour, told the court that she was woken up by noises from the couple’s house after midnight.

She told the court that the noises were like the sound of a person being strangled. However, they died down after some time.

The following day, she woke up to news of Ochieng’s death.

The prosecution produced a white belt that it argued was used to strangle Ochieng.

Postmortem results presented by Dr Makrine Adhiambo indicated that Ochieng died as a result of strangulation.

In her defense, however, Auma told the court that her husband was murdered by masked men who raided their home and put a belt around his neck.

She said the men forced her to tighten the belt around Ochieng’s neck at gunpoint and then forced her into a vehicle and abandoned her in a forest.

In his judgement, Justice Majanja said the accused did not deny that she had strangled her husband.

“In my evaluation of the evidence, I find and hold that the accused was alone in the house on the material night when, on her own admission, she strangled the deceased.

“I therefore find the accused guilty of the murder of Jared Ochieng Otieno and convict her accordingly,” he ruled.

After delivering the judgement, Justice Majanja cancelled Auma’s bond and ordered that she be held in custody to await sentencing.

Reports indicated that Auma spoke with a prison warder inside the courtroom before walking out.

A short while later, Justice Majanja, noticing that the convict was not in court, briefly adjourned a case he was handling and asked whether his orders had been implemented.

And when she reappeared the following day, she told the judge that she did not know that she was supposed to be detained after the ruling.

She explained that a breakdown in communication between court officials and the police led to her to walk away.

Through her lawyer, Steve Odumbe, Ms Auma said she consulted an officer, who told her to go home and come back at a later date for her sentencing.

During her sentencing yesterday however, Majanja said that the act of strangulation that she had been found guilty with was cold and deliberate adding that the family of the deceased had called for a longer sentencing.

“Considering all the factors, the serious nature of the offence, the plea for mercy and the accused’s circumstances, I consider a custodial sentence warranted,”

“I therefore sentence the accused to 30 years imprisonment,” said Majanja.