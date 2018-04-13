Nine people injured in raid on prayer group

| Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 08:57, Updated April 13th 2018 at 09:01 GMT +3

Nine members of a church are nursing injuries after they were attacked during a prayer session in Matungu constituency, Kakamega County.

The Wednesday night incident at Eshimuli village saw faithful of the Matungu Baptist Church attacked by assailants armed with crude weapons.

ALSO READ: Trump vows 'forceful' response after Syria attack

The faithful were having their daily evening devotion at the home of one of the members, Joseph Mikaeli, who recently converted from another religion.

“We decided to have our prayers at Mikaeli’s home after he requested the church members,” said Elizabeth Mumia, a member of the prayer group.

Matungu OCPD Paul Kiprono said they had launched investigations into the incident.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840