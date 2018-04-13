Plastic bags worth Sh600, 000 seized in Busia Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Western

Nine people injured in raid on prayer group

By Brian Kisanji | Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 08:57, Updated April 13th 2018 at 09:01 GMT +3

Nine members of a church are nursing injuries after they were attacked during a prayer session in Matungu constituency, Kakamega County.

The Wednesday night incident at Eshimuli village saw faithful of the Matungu Baptist Church attacked by assailants armed with crude weapons.

ALSO READ: Trump vows 'forceful' response after Syria attack

The faithful were having their daily evening devotion at the home of one of the members, Joseph Mikaeli, who recently converted from another religion.

“We decided to have our prayers at Mikaeli’s home after he requested the church members,” said Elizabeth Mumia, a member of the prayer group.

Matungu OCPD Paul Kiprono said they had launched investigations into the incident.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
prayers
kakamega county
Church
attack

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Iran hit by deadly global cyber-attack

Iran hit by deadly global cyber-attack

Rare video showing Conor McGregor’s bus attack and his facial injuries surface

Rare video showing Conor McGregor’s bus attack and his facial injuries surface

Deadly gas attack kills dozens in Syria

Deadly gas attack kills dozens in Syria

Poisoned Russian agent Sergei Skripal is getting better fast, hospital says

Poisoned Russian agent Sergei Skripal is getting better fast, hospital says

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Western

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited