High Court halts case facing Wanjigis

| Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 12th 2018 at 23:53 GMT +3

Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi speaking at DCI headquarters. [Photo by Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

Criminal proceedings against businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his father Maina Wanjigi will not continue until their applications to stop the case are heard and determined, a Nyeri court heard yesterday.

Their lawyer told Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo that the suspension of the proceedings had already been extended by High Court judges John Mativo and Pauline Nyamweya.

Ms Kagendo heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions had also gone to the High Court seeking to have the suspension orders dismissed and the applicants made to take a plea on criminal charges.

Kagendo directed that the cases be mentioned on June 28 to confirm progress and outcome of the applications in the High Court.