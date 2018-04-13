Raila's visit to Moi rekindles political past

| Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 12th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3

Former President Daniel Moi with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi. (From back left) Moiben MP Silas Tiren, Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat, Vihiga Senator George Khaniri, Tiaty MP William Kamket and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir during a courtesy visit on April 12, 2018. [Photo by David Kanda]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday went to Kabarak to meet former President Daniel arap Moi.

The visit, coming after last month's political truce between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta, and in the background of the interest of Moi's son, Gideon, in 2022 presidential race, has left many Kenyans guessing.

ALSO READ: Leave me out of your issues, Raila to Wetang'ula

According to sources, Raila briefed Mr Moi on last month's agreement with President Uhuru to end their political differences.

Raila is understood to have revisited the divisions that rocked the country following the two presidential elections last year - the one in August that he successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to nullify and the fresh vote on October 26, which the Opposition leader boycotted.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader is reported to have recounted to the former president the bitter feud that followed even after the Supreme Court upheld President Uhuru's victory in the repeat vote, how it divided the country, and the risk of sections of the country that supported him becoming ungovernable.

Raila told Moi that he agreed to hold talks with Uhuru for the sake of uniting the country and steering it out of a crisis.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

On his part, the former president is understood to have stressed to Raila that the unity of the country was dear to him. Moi expressed his satisfaction with the two rivals' decision to bury the hatchet and heal national rifts.

He is said to have recalled with nostalgia the Nyayo philosophy of peace, love and unity that guided his presidency, commending Uhuru and Raila for overcoming their personal differences for the sake of uniting the country.

2022 journey

The discussions also reportedly touched on the country's political journey to the 2022 elections.

ALSO READ: ODM: Wetangula’s move to cut links with Raila is useless

An official statement released by the former president's team indicated that Raila held a two-hour closed-door meeting with the former president and his son, Senator Gideon Moi.

"In the meeting, the leaders discussed issues touching on the state of the nation, key among them unity," said the statement.

Raila’s spokesman, Dennis Onyango, said in a statement: “The visit followed recent hospitalisation of the former president in Israel. Mr Odinga was visiting to wish the former president well.

The two leaders in the process discussed the state of the Kenyan nation during the visit that lasted slightly over one hour. The former president is strong and in high spirits.”

Raila, who was accompanied by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir and Senator George Khaniri, left Nairobi for Kabarak a few minutes before midday.

According to his spokesman, Raila and his team were received at Kabarak airstrip by Tiaty MP William Kamket and Moiben MP Silas Tiren.

"At the former president’s home, Raila was welcomed by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Kanu Secretary General and former MP Nick Salat, who ushered him into a meeting with the former president,” said Mr Onyango.

ALSO READ: Raila not looking for a job at the UN, says Sifuna

Political pundits point to a political re-alignment, especially with the presence of Gideon in yesterday’s meeting.

Raila's visit to Kabarak to meet the country's second and longest serving president, however, carried with it heavy political symbolism.

Besides coming barely a month after the dramatic rapprochement with President Uhuru that was cemented publicly with the now famous handshake on the steps of Harambee House, Raila and former President Moi have in the past worked together and fallen out.

Raila has warmed up to his bitter rivals in the past. After the 1997 elections, he announced a cooperation between Kanu and his then National Development Party (NDP) that led to the famous merger of 2000.

Political rebellion

Raila would thereafter lead a rebellion within Kanu when President Moi picked Uhuru as his preferred successor.

Raila led a walkout of the merger with Kanu to join the National Alliance of Kenya (NAK) and form the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc), which won the 2002 elections.

Following a fallout in Narc, Raila again led a splinter group that campaigned against the proposed constitution in the 2005 national referendum.

In 2007, Raila and current Deputy President William Ruto teamed up with Musalia Mudavadi, Najib Balala, Charity Ngilu, and Joseph Nyagah to form the ODM Pentagon.

ALSO READ: Orengo: I am not sabotaging Uhuru-Raila pact

In 2013, Raila rejoined Kalonzo Musyoka to form the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord).