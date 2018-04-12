Daystar University closed indefinitely over unrest

| Published Thu, April 12th 2018 at 11:35, Updated April 12th 2018 at 12:16 GMT +3

Daystar University closed indefinitely

The Daystar University Senate has closed its Nairobi and Athi River campuses amid unrest that has rocked the institution for the past few months.

Acting Vice Chancellor James Kombo ordered all students and staff to vacate both campuses by Thursday at noon.

“This informs you that Daystar University Senate sitting on 11 April 2018 closes by noon 12 April 2018,” read his statement.

International students were also asked to vacate the premises and report to a designated desk at 2.00pm.

Daystar troubles began after students demanded for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Timothy Wachira over mismanagement of institution funds.

The increasing unrest saw students boycott classes on April 5 protesting the leadership of Dr Wachira.

On Wednesday, there were reports of a strife at the Nairobi campus after a failed meeting between the Senate and the student leadership to discuss an audit report on financial management.

"The meeting was being held on the 7th floor of the university main building when the administration called in the police with orders to beat up the students. They even unleashed tear gas to students and parents who were at the meeting," one of the students told a local media station.