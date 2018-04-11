Teachers camp outside KNUT headquarters, want Sossion out as secretary general

| Published Wed, April 11th 2018 at 17:14, Updated April 11th 2018 at 17:32 GMT +3

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion (right) with Union's Chairman Wycliffe Omuchayi addressing a press conference in Nairobi regarding a trade dispute between teachers and their employer TSC. [Photo by David Njaaga/Standard]

A sharp split has emerged at the giant teachers union after a section of members attempted to storm into its headquarters and oust a top official.

The teachers decried an array of issues against the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion among them medical insurance, him being struck off the teachers' register, signing of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and his other “consuming job as MP.”

The teachers wanted Hesborn Otieno, KNUT Deputy Secretary General to take over Sossion’s position.

KNUT’s National Executive Council (NEC) was holding a meeting at the Mfangano Street headquarters, where doors remained shut as the teachers held demonstrations outside.

Sossion was believed to be in the meeting as journalists waited outside for his address but the protesting teachers made it impossible.

The teachers were mostly drawn from Nairobi County and Central region and camped outside the whole day.

The teachers also said that Sossion had no authority to chair the NEC meeting because he had been struck off the teachers register last year after being nominated to Parliament.

Sossion was last year nominated to Parliament by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Nairobi branch KNUT Chair Robert Karume decried that the union had turned into a political outfit.

“The position as per the KNUT Constitution is full time, he cannot serve two masters at the same time,” he said.

“We don’t want our union to be turned into a political union,” he added.

KNUT Kiambu West Chair David Gathukia said that the medical insurance cover secured by KNUT for teachers was expensive and not efficient.

“We expected medical insurance to be good as teachers are being deducted Sh2000 monthly from their pay slip, however, we are even not sure which hospitals take the insurance as they keep changing and also the insurer is not remitting the money effectively,” he said.

The teachers dismissed claims that the call for Sossion’s ouster was biased and an attempt to install someone saying that they had “built” Sossion all the way to the top.

“We supported him all along because the union is nonpartisan, but then he joined Parliament and now cannot serve teachers with undivided attention,” said Karume.

“What interests does he have with KNUT?” he asked.

