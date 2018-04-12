Teachers camp outside KNUT headquarters, want Sossion out as secretary general

| Published Thu, April 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 12th 2018 at 00:13 GMT +3

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) members demonstrate outside KNUT headquarters demanding the resignation of Wilson Sossion as the Secretary General of the Union on April 11, 2018. [Photo by Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

A sharp division has emerged in the largest teachers' union after members attempted to storm its headquarters to eject a top official.

The teachers, who aired a litany of grievances, want Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion removed from office and his deputy, Hesbon Otieno, picked as his replacement.

During the protests, Knut National Executive Council (NEC) members remained holed up in a meeting inside the union's Mfangano Street offices.

The teachers said Mr Sossion had no authority to chair the NEC meeting because he had been struck off the teachers' register last year, after being nominated to Parliament. Knut Nairobi branch chairman Robert Karume said the union had been turned into a political outfit.

“The position as per the Knut constitution is full time. He cannot serve two masters at the same time,” he said.

Knut Kiambu West chairman David Gathukia said the management of their medical cover was inefficient despite the teachers remitting Sh2, 000 monthly.

Stephen Ngotho, a teacher, said they were spending a lot of time on performance appraisals instead of teaching.