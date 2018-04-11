Uproar as KAA increases parking rates at JKIA for motorists

| Published Wed, April 11th 2018 at 15:53, Updated April 11th 2018 at 15:59 GMT +3

KAA has drastically increased parking fee at JKIA for motorists

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has drastically increased parking fee within Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for its visitors.

The move has angered many motorists and would negatively impact taxi drivers picking and dropping passengers there.

For those picking and dropping travelers at the airport, it would cost the motorists Sh100 to stay at the airport within 20 minutes, Sh250 between 20 minutes and 40 minutes, Sh350 between 40 minutes and an hour and Sh500 between an hour and two hours.

For those parking at the garage, terminal Two, cargo area it would cost Sh100 within 30 minutes, Sh150 between 30 minutes and an hour, Sh200 for between one hour and two hours while it would cost Sh300 to park between two and four hours and Sh1,000 above 24 hours for salon cars.

Those driving salon cars will now be charged Sh400 for parking between four and eight hours, Sh500 for between eight and 12 hours, Sh750 for between 12 and 24 hours. The same applies for trucks and buses.

It would now cost Sh1,000 one to have a car unclamped and replace a lost ticket a notice added.

In the past KAA has been charging Sh60 in the first hour, while long-term parking attracted Sh600 per day of 24 hours.

The move was announced in new rates mounted within the airport on Tuesday and is aimed at checking on idleness, officials at JKIA said.

“No vehicles shall be allowed to stay in the zone for two hours. Vehicles staying longer than two hours shall be penalized,” read the notice.

An official at KAA explained there many vehicles that idle withing the parking yards hence need to manage the issue properly.

Parking services at the airports are run by Kenya Airports Parking Services (KAPS LTD)

KAA is mandated by the Kenyan Government to manage all airport resources in the country.