14 suspects arrested by police in crackdown on criminal gangs in Mt Elgon

The regional coordinator Anne Ngetich has said that 14 people have been arrested after the launch of these who were terrorising Mt. Elgon residents. (Duncan Ocholla, Standard)

At least 14 suspects have been arrested connection with attacks in Mt Elgon that left at least 35 area residents dead.

The attacks also saw animals left nursing bullet wounds following the attacks that rocked the region in the months of December last year, January and February this year.

Out of the 14, four are still at large including the G5 ring leader Timothy Kiptanui Kitai alias Cheparkach.

Cheparkach, who has been in and out of prison since 2005, and together with his generals have been carrying out their criminal activities in Cheptais, Chesikaki, Kaptama, Kapsokwony and Chepyuk.

In an Interview with The Standard on Wednesday, Western Regional Coordinator Anne Ng’etich said police were in hot pursuit of the suspect who are still in their hiding places and asked area residents to volunteer information on their whereabouts.

Ms Ng’etich said the suspects who were arrested were taken from there hideouts from Uganda.

“Since the government imposed a three month curfew in the area, we haven’t recorded criminal activities since February this year. Wananchi also want the curfew to continue so as to bring the situation to normalcy,” she added.

She said the security team has also have also mounted 24-hour police operations in the entire constituency to mop out any elements of criminal activities to ensure that they contain the situation that had seen people start fleeing away from their homes.

To address the surge of insecurity in Mt Elgon, the Regional Coordinator said the government had partnered with leading mobile service providers, Safaricom and Telkom Kenya to install communication masks.

“Communication has been a problem making it impossible for the police to carry out operations since the network was not dependable. The contractors are already on site and are erecting masks in the whole constituency,” she said.

Ng’etich said the government is also rehabilitating a 12km road from Cheptais to Chepyuk Settlement Scheme by putting murram on it to ease police operations.

“We will be putting murram on the road and other feeder roads to ensure their quick response by the police whenever an incident happens. In future, the government will tarmac the road,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bungoma County Commissioner James Kianda said the land issue is the main reasons for the attacks in Mt Elgon saying the 48 officers from the Farida Karoney led Lands Ministry send to survey land at the troubled Chepyuk Settlement Scheme have allocated 300 plots to their owners.

Mr Kianda said following the exercise, it was discovered that majority of the area residents had encroached into government lands and more so were living in plots that they don’t own.Mr

Kianda said majority of the area residents do not know where there land boundaries reach and more so they don’t have title deeds to the respective parcels of land they live in.

“We are hoping the end of next month, the officers will have finished with their survey work and subsequently issue title deeds to the affected people in Emia, Chepyuk and Chengwoyo locations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bungoma County Commissioner James Kianda has said the ministries of Interior and Coordination and the Farida Karoney-led Lands Ministry have joint hands to find a long lasting solution in the troubled Mt Elgon.

He said they security team that has been on the ground since the attacks started has established that the mother of all the criminal attacks has been the land ownership issue.

“The government has sent 48 land surveyors in the area who have been tasked with the responsibility of establishing the real boundaries of people’s parcels of land find the specific land owners and help them acquire title deeds,” said Mr Kianda.