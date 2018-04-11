Man, 43, accused of raping four minors in Kibera arrested

| Published Wed, April 11th 2018 at 11:27, Updated April 11th 2018 at 11:31 GMT +3

Kibera man in police custody over rape allegations.

A man is in police custody over claims he defiled four minors on diverse dates in the past week in Kibera slums, Nairobi.

One of the children aged 11 is in hospital after she was badly injured in the bizarre incident, police said.

The suspect, 43 was arrested and brought to the Kilimani police station by locals on Tuesday who had learnt of the incidents long after they had happened.

Police say they are investigating to establish the motive and if there are more victims in the slum.

The children are aged five, seven, eight and 11. The other three victims were taken to hospital for examination and discharged. Officials confirmed there had been defilement.

Kilimani head of DCI Fatuma Ali said they are investigating to establish if there are more victims of the defiler.

“Locals arrested and brought the suspect to the station over defilement of four children and one of them is in hospital. We are investigating,” said Ms Ali.

She appealed to parents whose children may have fallen prey to the man to volunteer information.

The police boss said she had sent a team to the slum to pursue the matter and ensure justice for the victims.

Such incidents are common in informal settlement areas. Some of them go unreported, which makes it difficult to act on.

Cases of offences against morality have been fluctuating in the country with efforts to contain them at large where rape, defilement, sodomy among others are categorized.

For instance in 2011, there were 4,703 cases against morality, 4,806 in 2012, 4,779 in 2013, 5,184 in 2014, 6,164 in 2015 and 6,228 in 2016. Police attribute the incidents to lifestyle and peer pressure.

Most of these incidents remain unsolved because of several reasons. And to contain them, there have been a series of campaigns in the country.