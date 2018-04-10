We suspended Chiloba to save public resources – Chebukati

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 13:17, Updated April 10th 2018 at 13:38 GMT +3

IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba and Chairman Wafula Chebukati at a past function. Chebukati has said the suspension was a collective decision of majority of the commissioners. [File, Standard]

Electoral Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has justified the decision to suspend Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba saying it was by majority vote.

Chiloba’s three-month suspension ‘to allow audit of the 2017 election financial processes’ was arrived at on April 6, 2018 and has left the electoral agency divided.

In a statement, Chebukati dismisses claims by a section of the commissioners that the chairman’s report of an internal audit was not unanimously and exhaustively discussed.

“The Commissions' Plenary meeting held on Friday April 6, received and discussed an audit report on some procurement matters. Subsequently, it was decided through a majority voting to expand audit scope and that the CEO proceeds on compulsory leave for 3 months,” he said.

Chebukati is supported by commissioners Boya Molu and Prof Abdi Guliye. His deputy Consolata Maina and Paul Kurgat who chairs the audit sub-committee walked out of the meeting in protest. Commissioner Margaret Mwachanga is on an official trip in the United Arab Emirates.

IEBC has six commissioners after Roselyne Akombe fled and resigned days before the October 26 repeat presidential election. In her resignation letter, she detailed the infighting that had rocked the electoral agency.

Her departure left the electoral agency with six commissioners. That number constitutes a quorum for meeting according to the IEBC Act.

Chebukati says Chiloba’s suspension is in the interest of public resources.

“The three-month leave is to enable conclusion of the audit. It is important to note that in making the decision to carry out a comprehensive audit, the commission is performing its oversight role to safeguard public resources,” he stated.

Chiloba has protested the grounds of his suspension to Consolata Maina as Chebukati is out of office but nevertheless preferred to go on leave.

This is the first successful time the commission has managed to send Chiloba on leave in after seven attempts.

Commissioner Consolata Maina has, however, written to Chiloba asking him to resume duties.

Chiloba’s suspension is reminiscent of a foiled attempt on March 16 when the commissioners were divided three each on the move.