Gerishon Kirima estate haunted by taxes Next Story
KRA nominated for top global customer service award Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Former government employees want tribunal to determine their retirement benefits

By Paul O Ogemba | Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 9th 2018 at 18:52 GMT +3
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich

More than 200 former bank and Government employees have asked a court to compel the Treasury Cabinet secretary to appoint a tribunal to determine their pension claims.

The retirees, through lawyer Titus Koceyo, argue that Henry Rotich's failure to constitute the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) Appeals Tribunal has caused delay in determining disputes with their former employers over the pension amounts due to them.

ALSO READ: Value-driven staff key to firms reputation

“No step has been taken by the CS to appoint new members of the RBA Appeals Tribunal when the dispute has been pending for the past seven years,” said Koceyo.

The 217 are retirees from the Cooperative Bank of Kenya, the Housing Finance Company of Kenya, the Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation, the National Museums of Kenya, and Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited.

If Mr Rotich fails to constitute the tribunal, they want the court to declare him unfit to hold public office.

The term of the former members of the tribunal lapsed in February 2017.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

 

RELATED TOPICS:
CS Rotich
retirement benefits
employees

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Cabinet approves Africa free trade treaty for ratification

Cabinet approves Africa free trade treaty for ratification

Top 5 'get rich quick' cons you need to avoid

Top 5 'get rich quick' cons you need to avoid

Retirement Authority approves CPF to roll-out sharia-compliant fund

Retirement Authority approves CPF to roll-out sharia-compliant fund

How retirement schemes operate

How retirement schemes operate

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited