Gideon Moi tells off leaders over 2022 elections

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi during the homecoming ceremony for Tiaty MP William Kamket at Michuki grounds in Chemolingot. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has called on leaders to shelve 2022 succession politics and instead focus on serving all Kenyans.

Speaking during a homecoming party for Tiaty MP William Kamket at the weekend, Gideon accused some leaders of spending more time on succession politics than delivering on the development agenda.

“It time for leaders to change the lives of the people, make it better than they found it. Do not let the people down, don’t betray their trust in you,” he said.

Gideon, who is also the Kanu party national chairman, said he was focused on a development agenda and that his ambition for the presidency in 2022 would come later.

He challenged politicians to focus on improving lives and promised to work with all leaders to develop the county.

He cited the Local Content Bill, which aims to give local communities a share of revenue from all natural resources mined in their area.

He said he would table the Bill in Parliament and push to see it adopted.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo echoed the senator’s remarks, saying leaders should shun 2022 politics and instead focus on serving the people.

Seven months

“We are only seven months in office and President Uhuru Kenyatta is four months in office. MPs have not thanked their voters and we have not seen anything on National Government Constituency Development Funds. Do not talk politics, go home and serve your people,” said Mr Lonyangapuo.

He warned leaders against using Rift Valley region as a political battleground ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Kisumu Central MP Fred Odhiambo Ouda, who attended the event, welcomed Gideon to pitch for the presidency in western Kenya.

He said the fact that Deputy President William Ruto was in office did not make him (DP) a frontrunner in the 2022 presidential polls.

“Being near the kitchen door does not make you a cook,” said Mr Ouda.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala appealed to the senator to openly declare his interest in the presidency while Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno threw his weight behind Gideon’s 2022 presidential bid and rubbished claims that it would divide the region.

“Ruto may be ahead of everyone else, but Kalonzo Musyoka was once the Deputy President; he is now watching on the sidelines,” said Mr Ngeno.

Peace calls

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis and his Laikipia counterpart Ndiriitu Muriithi called for peace among communities in the area.

The homecoming party was also attended by Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong, Mandera East Omar Mohammed, Soi MP Caleb Kositany, Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa and Konoin MP Brighton Yegon.

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and Baringo’s Gladwell Cheruiyot were also present.

The speakers challenged leaders to work towards improving lives that had suffered the brunt of insecurity and famine.