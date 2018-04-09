Kenyans turning to gangs for justice

| Published Mon, April 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 8th 2018 at 21:52 GMT +3

Some Kenyans, unhappy with the high cost of seeking justice in formal systems and the slow pace of court processes, turn to criminal gangs in search of a quick solution to disputes.

Those who have admitted to hiring gangs said they paid the criminals as little as Sh47, according to the 2015-16 Kenya Integrated Households Budget Survey.

Asked about their reasons for seeking help from the gangs, 6.7 per cent of households cited proximity and location.

The gangs were paid to settle disputes related to land ownership (squatters, allocation, title, use, boundaries) and for crime (murder, sexual offences, theft, assault).

And nearly half of those who hired gangs — 49.7 per cent — said their problem was solved. The other half said the gangsters were of no help.

Although the figure of those who contacted gangs was negligible, 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent on land grievances and crime, respectively, the fact that some Kenyans were willing to acknowledge to a Government survey that they thought gangs were more effective than the legal justice system highlights their dissatisfaction with the formal arrangement.

“On average, the highest payment (Sh59,849) to primary organisations/persons for grievance resolution was paid to lawyers while the least (Sh47) was paid to gangs,” states the report.

Respondents were frustrated with delays in having their matters resolved by various parties from whom they sought intervention.

At 92 per cent, members of county assembly were blamed the most for not resolving grievances brought to them. Ranking second in taking too long to settle problems were lawyers (85 per cent), followed by members of Parliament (77.7 per cent) and NGOs or a court of law at 54 per cent and 51 per cent respectively.

Besides the high official payments made to facilitate dispute resolution, respondents also complained about the high cost of unofficial payments such as bribes or tokens meant to hasten the process of conflict resolution or influence the outcome.

On average, households said they spent Sh6,260 for conflict/grievance resolution in courts. The second highest informal payment (Sh5,655) was made to lawyers.

Formal payments made for resolving land matters through a primary organisation was Sh12,481. Succession and inheritance cases cost on average Sh9,618 while those relating to traffic cost Sh9,009. Domestic violence and corruption/bribery-related grievances had the lowest settlement costs.

The survey across the 47 counties sampled 24,000 households drawn from 2,400 clusters. These constituted 1,416 and 984 rural and urban clusters, respectively. The total sample at county level ranged from 440 to 720 households.

Questions related to household’s access to justice in the two years preceding the survey were put to the head of the household.

The results show that most of the households that experienced conflicts presented their grievances to chiefs and assistant chiefs.

More than one in five households (23.3 per cent) sought interventions from local administrators on succession and inheritance, land matters, and disputes on personal property.

In contrast, less than one per cent of the households resolved their grievances through their elected leaders, suggesting low trust levels.

Over 51 per cent of households with disputes related to tenants and landlords, labour (38.5 per cent) and commercial disputes (23 per cent) presented their cases directly to the other party.

Domestic violence

Among households that experienced domestic violence, 31.4 per cent reported their cases to members of the extended family for resolution.

The highest proportion of households that reported disputes to the police were those that experienced traffic (40.5 per cent), criminal (40.4 per cent), and corruption/bribery (36.9 per cent) grievances.

The results further showed that households with grievances on corruption (44.6 per cent), disputes of a commercial nature (40.5 per cent), political disagreements (39.7 per cent), and religious/witchcraft offences (39.6 per cent) did not seek any resolution.

On efficiency, 71 per cent who approached the other party said the issue was instantly resolved, followed by those who approached extended family members, at 69 per cent. Religious institutions came in third, with at least 64 per cent of those who responded giving a positive answer.