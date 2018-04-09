ODM: Wetangula’s move to cut links with Raila is useless Next Story
Swallow your pride and help unite Kenya, Wamalwa tells Wetangula, Mudavadi

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Mon, April 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 8th 2018 at 21:15 GMT +3
Devolution cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa on 7/3/2018 [photo:Beverlyne Musili,Standard]

The NASA co-principals have been urged to join President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga in uniting the country.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa (pictured) criticised the decision by Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula and his ANC counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi, to form a political party for the western region.

"We want politics that unite the country not divide communities," said Mr Wamalwa, adding: "If it means uniting then let the entire western region unite."

He said even if the agenda to push for Luhya unity was to field a presidential candidate in 2022, the region would still need other communities to win.

