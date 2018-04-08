Governor Waiguru says it is not time to politick during tense Ruto visit Previous Story
Moses Kuria defends Governor Waiguru over women rep row

By Standard Reporter | Published Sun, April 8th 2018 at 19:16, Updated April 8th 2018 at 19:20 GMT +3
Moses Kuria
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has come to the defence of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

This is after a war of words ensued after Kirinyaga women representative Mrs. Ngirici allegedly hired goons to cause chaos at a function that was being attended by Deputy President William Ruto last Friday. The rowdy youth who appeared drunk were quickly quelled by the residents.

“All of us have read the constitution and know what position we vied for, we should therefore let everyone do their job and not be deterrents of one another,” said Moses Kuria when he accompanied Deputy President William Ruto on his second visit to Kirinyaga this week.

The Deputy President was attending a fundraiser for the Karira Catholic Parish pastoral centre.

Governor Waiguru has demanded for security authorities to arrest Mrs. Ngirici and her husband who she claims have started a culture of violence and hooliganism in Kirinyaga as witnessed on Friday.

She said, “Kirinyaga people have always been known for peace and hard work. We will not let a few arrogant people to destroy our reputation.”

