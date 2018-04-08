‘Raila's Somali son’ Next Story
Ruto's fresh and discreet forays into Gusii region ahead of 2022

By Erick Abuga | Published Sun, April 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 7th 2018 at 21:26 GMT +3
Deputy president William Ruto addresses residents of Njega market after launching the Njegas-Kangaita and Kiaga-Mukinduri roads totaling 100 kms within Mwea constituency in Kirinyaga county, April 6, 2018. [Photo: Mose Sammy, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto is discreetly making inroads in Gusii region amid rising political temperatures over community kingpinship and unity.

In two separate meetings in Kisii and Nyamira counties last weekend, elected MPs, senators and women representatives buried their political differences and pledged to speak as a community.

Ruto’s political agenda in the two counties came to the fore when he met delegations from the region in his Karen home before and after the unity rallies.

Sources at the meeting say the DP asked for support as he prepares ground for his 2022 presidential bid.

Nyamira and Kisii have been supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

On Wednesday, Ruto met all five MPs from Nyamira and announced that primary and secondary schools in the county would benefit from a Sh2.1 billion Kenya and Kuwait joint project to expand facilities in a bid to improve quality of education.

Two weeks ago, he met all the nine MPs from Kisii County and urged them to forget about 2017 election politics and dedicate their energy and time to serving the people.

“The onus is on all leaders to shoulder the responsibility of leadership by breaking the barriers of political differences and focusing on development,” said Ruto.

Over the Easter weekend, 10 legislators held four functions in the two counties and pledged to unite the community.

They included Kitutu Masaba’s Shadrack Mose, recently installed Gusii spokesman Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira senator), Sam Ongeri (Kisii senator) and Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi. Others were Innocent Obiri (Bobasi), Bomachoge Chache’s Alfah Miruka, Richard Tong’i (Nyaribari Masaba), West Mugirango's Vincent Kemosi and Samuel Arama (Nakuru West).

