University staff crackdown looms as unions misstep

Published Sun, April 8th 2018

From 3rd left University academic staff union national chairman Muga Olale,UASU secretary general Constantine Wesonga and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) secretary general in solidarity during the university staff strike for their salaries to be increased at the University of Nairobi graduation square on 4th March 2018. [Photo/David Gichuru]

Top university union officials are now facing the sack as crackdown on staff in public universities looms.

The Sunday Standard has established that from tomorrow, public universities will roll out elaborate disciplinary measures on staff who fail to resume duty, including firing some of them.

Sources in public universities hinted that the union leaders who have constantly “misled” workers to disobey court orders will be on the chopping board as the Government cracks the whip to restore sanity in labour relations. This means the leadership of the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and the Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) may be sent home.

University chapter leaders of the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha) may also be fired.

The signs of tough actions were evident yesterday when Inter Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) met and ordered vice chancellors to crack the whip.

“IPUCCF urges the management of public universities to take stern action on staff in their respective institutions who do not report to duty on Monday April 9 as directed by court,” said Prof Paul Kanyari, IPUCCF chairperson. In a statement, Prof Kanyari said learning must resume tomorrow.

“All staff must continue discharging their duties diligently to ensure harmonious industrial relations in public universities,” he said.

Prof Francis Aduol, the chairman of Vice Chancellors Committee, was present.

At the centre of the dispute is the negotiation and signing of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The Forum members said so far two court orders have been issued – on March 16 and April 6 – and cautioned staff against disobeying the orders.

Uasu appealed the Friday court ruling immediately, arguing that they stand to suffer damages should the orders issued by Judge Onesmus Makau stand. Uasu Secretary General Constantine Wasonga yesterday maintained that the union will pursue justice up to the Supreme Court.

Highest level

“They took us to court and we shall proceed to the highest level,” Wasonga said.

Sources however said the hard line stance by the unions may save the Government embarrassment that would have pushed them to table a counter-offer within one week.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court last month ordered the Ministry of Education and vice chancellors to table a pay offer by April 16.

The universities were to table their proposal to the Ministry of Labour to facilitate a conciliation process.

According to the orders, the universities were to report to court on April 17 with a feedback on efforts made to jump-start talks.

However, Uasu has dismissed the conciliation efforts, saying the order is contravening the law.