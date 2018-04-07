Pro NASA regions beat Jubilee in support for devolution -survey reveals

| Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 16:24, Updated April 7th 2018 at 16:40 GMT +3

IPSOS lead researcher Tom Wolf addresses press April 6, 2018. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Lack of water, proper roads and unemployment are the major issues Kenyans want addressed at the County level. This is as 84 per cent of those interviewed are in support of devolution with only 13 percent opposing it while 4 per cent of Kenyans are not sure whether they support or not, a survey reveals.

According to the survey released by IPSOS Synovate on Friday, the number of Kenyans supporting devolution has increased steadily over the years since 2014 when only 69 percent of the population viewed devolution positively.

The survey that was conducted between March 4 and 12 further reveals 90 percent of the population in coast region are in favour of devolution while North Eastern region records the lowest support at 75 percent.

Nyanza, Eastern and Rift Valley regions had 88 percent, 85 percent and 83 per cent of their population respectively supporting county governments.

On the other hand, Kenyans in central and western region also recorded a lowest population of 81 per cent and 80 per cent of population supporting devolution.

NASA supporters stood with devolution initiative at 86 per cent while Jubilee Party supporters were 83 per cent.

According to the survey, Kenyans priorities in county-level development for the next five years were roads (27 per cent), water (21 per cent), jobs (14 per cent) and education (9 per cent).

Interestingly, electricity and security were the least preferred with two percent and one per cent respectively despite reports of a crime spate sweeping across the country.

The survey further lays bare the fact that majority of Kenyans prefer health services to be a total responsibility of the National government and not the county governments.

Of those interviewed 44 per cent say health services should be handled by the national government with 36 per cent showing satisfaction in county government handling the function.

