Ruto rebukes Kirinyaga infightings as Waiguru fights heckling

| Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 15:53, Updated April 7th 2018 at 15:58 GMT +3

Governor Anne Waiguru and Deputy President William Ruto in Kirinyaga County on April 6, where they launched construction of roads. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has reprimanded a section of Kirinyaga leaders for engaging in infightings that could impede development.

In an apparent reference to a political rivalry pitting two key leaders in the county, Ruto told them publicly that the time for political combats was over and they should dedicate time to serving the electorate.

Speaking while launching two road projects in the county on Friday, Ruto urged the leaders to bury their political their hatchet and join hands in supporting the Jubilee government implement its development agenda.

The infightings pitting Kirinyaga leaders were brought out to the fore when it emerged that a politician had planned to have Governor Anne Waiguru heckled. However, no other leader was given a chance to address the people.

“The electorates have already elected the leaders of their choice and will do that again in 2022. For now it is time to work and not engage in endless political wrangles. As leaders we must all stand together united if we are to assist the President achieve his Big Four Agenda.

“The citizens are wise and know will have performed his duties and who has failed the people. That will be in 2022 and not now,” he said.

The leaders who accompanied him included Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, her deputy Peter Ndambiri Senator Charles Kibiru, MPs Purity Ngirichi (Kirinyaga), Sabina Chege (Murang’a), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central), Robert Gichimu (Gichugu) Wachira Kabinga (Mwea).

The DP who was also accompanied by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia Ruto launched the tarmacking of 100km Kerugoya-Rutui-Kianderi-Gitumbi-Kangaita-Baricho-Njegas-Gakoigo- Mukinduri roads.

“On behalf of the president, we are here to fulfil the promise that we made to you the people of Kirinyaga that we will build roads for you,” he said during a stopover at Gakoigo area.

He said apart from roads, the government has set aside Sh350 million for electrification of homes in Kirinyaga.

In addition, he said the construction of Thiba dam that was launched by the President earlier was ongoing in a bid to provide water for irrigation to realise food security in the country.

“Agriculture is one of our Big Four agenda. We will work with leaders to provide irrigation water to achieve food sufficiency and end reliance on food aid. It is shameful for a country not feed her people,” he said.