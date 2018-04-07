DP Ruto slams brakes on harambees in Kenyan schools

| Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 6th 2018 at 18:39 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto has slammed the brakes on harambees in schools.

Speaking in Murang’a High School yesterday, Ruto said funds drives for schools' projects ought to be voluntary and no parent should be compelled to participate in the same.

Parents at the school had complained of being forced to part with Sh40,000 each to fund expansion of infrastructure.

The DP noted that the Ministry of Education has a kitty to support development programmes according to the individual needs of schools.

He donated Sh15 million which included Sh5 million from President Uhuru Kenyatta towards the school’s projects.

“Harambee must be voluntary and no parent should be compelled to give. Since the school requires Sh35 million for development projects, an extra Sh2 million will be channeled from Ministry of Education,” the DP said.

He lauded well-wishers who have been supporting learning institutions. Ruto pledged to buy a bus for the school after the administration said they incur huge costs to maintain one that was involved in an accident.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria accused some parents at the school of failure to use appropriate channels to raise their grievances over calls to participate in harambee.

The governor said his administration will construct four classrooms in support of the school’s development programme.

The institution is seeking funds to construct classrooms, dining hall and dormitories to ease congestion. About 89 parents had already donated Sh40,000.

A report on the forced harambee revealed that the school collected money from the parents without authority from County Education board.