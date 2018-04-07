Drivers and aides denied meals at Governors' Malindi forum

| Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 6th 2018 at 18:25 GMT +3

Ocean Beach resort in Malindi

There was drama when bodyguards and drivers of governors and delegates were denied food during the three-day Council of Governors conference on Extractive Mining at the Ocean Beach resort in Malindi.

Efforts by staff from Kilifi County Government to intervene were futile as event organisers maintained that the aides and drivers were not part of the programme.

"This is the third day running and our colleagues have not taken anything inside here yet they are mandated to provide security and chauffeur our dignitaries,” a Kilifi County staff officer said.

Six governors and participants discussed legislation on extractive mining in Kenya.