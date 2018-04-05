Bizarre incident as man swallows toothbrush, admitted in hospital

| Published Thu, April 5th 2018 at 19:39, Updated April 5th 2018 at 19:53 GMT +3

Nurse Lorna Anyango attends to 34-year-old David Nazir at the Coast General Hospital after he swallowed a toothbrush. He has appealed to the doctors to operate on him and remove the toothbrush. [Photo by Mkamburi Mwawasi/Standard]

A 34 year old man has been admitted at the Coast Provincial General Hospital after swallowing a toothbrush on Sunday.

A copy of an X-ray shows what appears to be a full brush lodged in his stomach. Hospital authorities did not address this matter because journalists had been barred from the ward. 34-year-old David Nazir who was admitted at the Coast General Hospital after swallowing a toothbrush. [Photo by Mkamburi Mwawasi/Standard]

From his hospital bed, David Nazir explained that he accidentally swallowed the brush as he was brushing his teeth on Sunday morning.

Although the X-ray shows evidence of the brush lodged inside him, he claimed that he was not in pain, as doctors are still observing to decide on how to extract the object.

He told The Standard that he can only eat liquid food and water.

“I am in shock since I have been brushing my teeth for the last 30 years only to swallow a toothbrush,” said Nazir who claimed that as he was, vigorously, brushing his teeth the brush slid from his hands and plunged down his gullet very fast.

The incident occurred in Paziani village, Ganze in Kilifi County.

Nazir a father of two said he tried to pull out the toothbrush before it slid down into his throat with no success.

“It is a normal toothbrush that I swallowed. I was cleaning my tongue,” added Nazir.

He pleaded with doctors to remove the object from his body.

“I hope the hospital will do whatever they do to remove the toothbrush from my body, although I feel no pain, it’s unusual that I have a foreign thing in my body,” Nazir added.

He is currently lying at the emergency ward at the CPGH waiting further instructions from the doctors.

Nazir has been advised by his doctors to avoid eating solid food but instead drink fluids to avoid pushing the toothbrush further. David Nazir with his sister Rose Masha at the Coast General Hospital looking at his X-ray. [ Photo by Mkamburi Mwawasi/Standard]

Rose Masha, sister to Nazir said the act was so unusual and since she was born she has never heard of such.

“I received the news when I was in church, it was so worrying and at some point, I thought whoever sent me that message was joking. I asked my pastor to pray with me over the same,” said Rose.

The patient is in a good condition health wise and can even speak.