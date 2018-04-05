Health of man on hunger strike protesting Miguna’s deportation deteriorates

| Published Thu, April 5th 2018 at 14:36, Updated April 5th 2018 at 14:52 GMT +3

Boniface Akach an activist lies under Kondele fly-over in Kisumu County. He went on hunger strike to protest on how the government handled self-proclaimed NRM general Miguna Miguna. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

He writhes and groans in pain as two well-wishers help him up and tries to feed him glucose while a crowd of people mills around him, watching in awe.

This was the sixth day that Boniface Ogutu, a Mamboleo resident spent without eating anything as he continued with his hunger strike to protest what he termed as the continued abuse of the constitution by the government.

His speech slurred and his eyes gazing around meekly, the frail Ogutu successfully swallows the glucose and drinks warm water as a group of artists play for him a song to soothe him.

Even as his condition continues to deteriorate with residents now fearing that he is likely to die from his hunger strike, Ogutu has vowed to continue with his quest until his message reaches President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ogutu who last had a meal on Thursday last week has now attracted several people with his hunger strike who are now helping him keep vigil at the Kondele’s flyover.

The well-wishers have bought him a mattress, a blanket and a mosquito net to help give him warmth at night. They have also created a demarcation to prevent onlookers from getting too close to him.

A group of Kondele youths, an area that always carry the mantle for violent protests whenever there is political discontent have also offered to provide him with security at night.

When The Standard visited him on Thursday, he had copies of the Kenyan constitution placed next to him as well as the Kenyan flag as tens of people stood around him in solidarity with his peaceful protest.

He has also placed two banners that has more than 400 signatures of people who are supporting his course.

“He is getting weaker and weaker by the day but we are supporting his course beacause it is worth it,” says Awat Awat, a human right activist.

Ogutu painfully struggled to explain his experience for the last five days without eating anything even as he said some people have been discouraging him that his quest is in futility.

“It has not been easy for me but a friend of mine who is a doctor has been visiting me and giving me professional advice on what I should do,” he said.

He noted that when he started the move last week, he did not taste even water. Now however, as his condition continues to worsen, well-wishers have been bringing him warm water and glucose.

Ogutu says he was motivated by what he termed as the government’s continued disobedience to the courts and rule of law.

“I do not care even if I die of hunger. I have been very unhappy with the way the state has been abusing the rule of law and have been putting our country at the risk of spiraling to anarchy,” said Ogutu.

He says the second deportation of Miguna Miguna to Dubai was his turning point after he saw videos of police officers roughing up the lawyer up and forcing him into a plane, in disregard of his rights.

“I am growing weaker by the day but I do not care because I believe this is a worthy cause and I have been getting a lot of encouragement from well-wishers,” he says.

Ogutu believes his initiative will also help change the way youths in Kondele and other parts of the country to change the way they express their displeasure and express their discontent in a peaceful manner.

“With this peaceful silent protest, I believe the message will reach the government and also our people on the need to respect the constitution,” says Ogutu.

As a result of his move, other activists have joined him to give him company as well as provide civic education to members of the public on the constitution.

Otieno Ombok, a Nairobi based activist said that Ogutu's move is a turning point in compelling the government to obey the constitution.

"We have come to Kisumu to look after him and provide civic education to the public," said Ombok.

He said the hunger protest was a serious message to the government that the laws must be respected.

"We know he is putting his life at a risk but it is worthy cause," said the activist.

