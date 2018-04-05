Daystar University calls for immediate suspension of DUSA,SSADU, and DUGSA

| Published Thu, April 5th 2018 at 10:30, Updated April 5th 2018 at 10:48 GMT +3

Daystar University

Daystar University Chairman Mr George Khroda on Wednesday 4 issued a statement calling for the immediate suspension of the university associations’ operations.

Officials of Daystar University Students Associations (DUSA), Senior Staff Association of Daystar University (SSADU) and Daystar University General Staff Association (DUGSA) were also suspended from the institution following an earlier statement issued on Tuesday 3.

The officials were questioning the management’s integrity, leadership system, and demanding for a Forensic Audit Report conducted by One Source Messes Company which was scheduled to be released on February 15.

Khroda assured the student body that regular operations would however not be affected as normal procedures were to progress as scheduled.

Below is a snippet of the statement:

“In view of the content and position taken by DUSA/SSADU/DUGSA and having examined the implications of this statement/position on the wellbeing of Daystar University in the context of the University Charter, Statutes and Universities Act 2016 and by the powers vested in the Council and my office I hereby direct as follows:

That the operations of DUSA/SSADU/DUGSA are hereby suspended with immediate effect.”