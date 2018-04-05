Kenya's most wanted female criminal nabbed after three-year chase

| Published Thu, April 5th 2018 at 10:18, Updated April 5th 2018 at 10:52 GMT +3

Lavender Akinyi Ogilo: Was on police most-wanted list before she was arrested on Tuesday.

A female crime suspect described by policeas dangerous has finally been arrested, ending a three-year hide-and-seek game with the police.

Lavender Akinyi Ogilo is being linked to a spate of robberies in posh Nairobi neighbourhoods. Police say the elusive 31-year-old is the leader of a criminal gang of two women and three men.

She is linked to burglaries in Kilimani, Lavington, Muthangari, Kileleshwa and Hurligham.

The mother of one was arrested at her house on April 3 by detectives from Kilimani Police Station.

“Lavender has been terrorising the residents of the posh addresses for the past three years and escapes without arrest. She is dangerous and operates with armed gangsters who are still at large,” said Kilimani DCIO Fatuma Ali.

She is believed to be half Kenyan with one of her parents hailing from Neighbouring Tanzania. She frequently sneaks into Tanzania, according to Fatuma, the suspect has a hide-out in Sirare.

A detective said Lavender’s gang conducts raids in Tanzania. “Lavender ametusumbua sana tangu 2013, anaiba hapa Nairobi hadi Tanzania. Ana bahati sana hajauwawa (Lavender has evaded our dragnet for long, she commits crimes in Nairobi extending to Tanzania. She is lucky to still be alive,” said the detective.

The gang uses hired cars to commit crimes especially during weekends and public holidays, says Fatuma. Two men and women found in her house were also arrested and are assisting police with investigations.

The director of Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti termed the arrest as a breakthrough in the war against crime. “The woman is the mastermind of most of the break-ins in the city,” said Kinoti.

It is suspected Lavender is a member of many gangs, according to Fatuma. She called upon those who might have fallen prey to the gang to come forward and furnish officers with information.

The suspect’s details have been shared across city police stations as detectives hunt for her hiding gang members. “We believe complaints against Lavender and her gang have been lodged in other stations, we are seeking to collaborate the same,” says Fatuma.

Lavender’s arrest comes months after two notorious female gangsters were shot dead in Eastlands. Cases of female criminals engaging in crime have been rising steadily over the last three years.

Claire Njoki Mwaniki aka alias Clea Adi Vybz was shot dead along Kangundo Road last May before Marsha Minaj was killed three weeks later. The two were said to be close friends inducted into crime by their gangland boyfriends.

Claire was the only female in a gang of four reportedly robbing residents in Chokaa estate when police were tipped. Claire and an accomplice were shot dead when they engaged police in a fire exchange. The woman was described on social media as the prettiest thug.

Marsha was killed alongside a male accomplice in a house in Patanisho, Kayole, after police were called and informed that a gang was having a party there. The two were shot when they defied police orders to surrender. An automatic pistol was recovered from the house.