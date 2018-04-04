Police launch probe in two killing of two people in Kwale County

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 11:27, Updated April 4th 2018 at 11:52 GMT +3

Two people including a politician were yesterday night shot dead by unknown assailants at Kilolapwa village in Ukunda Town of Kwale County in what the Standard has gathered to be land-related conflict.

A 55-year-old Kombo Gude alias Chui and his 60-year-old friend Nasib Diti were both shot on the forehead at around 8PM on Tuesday by the assailants who were about three.

ALSO READ: Bank hit by online fraudsters targeting its loan product

Gude was an MCA aspirant in last year’s elections on an independent ticket after losing out on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

Although police say that the motive of the killing is yet to be established, intelligent sources said Gude is alleged to be in a land tussle with some un-named people and that he even bought a car recently after selling a certain piece of land.

The source further added that there is a high possibility that the assailants were members of the terror group Al-Shabaab who are currently being hired in other crimes to make ends meet. The group has always been striking during Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Msambweni OCPD Joseph Chebusit has however said that it is early to make any disclosure.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“Those issues alleged by those who gave that information I cannot say if they are either returnees or linked to Land. The investigations have been launched to establish the motive,” said Chebusit.

At the crime scene onlookers were in a very panicky mood and no one wished to comment on the heinous act.

We however established that that Gude who at one time got ill with stroke usually visits someone in that village for massage. The gun men first shot at Gude and later Diti who tried to run away.

“At the scene we were able to recover four spend cartridges and one life catridge of 7.62 millimeters which were used by these guns. We also recovered a vehicle of the victim,” added Chebusit.

ALSO READ: Policeman robbed, killed by gangsters

Mwalim Shaban Mwajao a brother to Diti says the two have never received threats on their lives.

He said that it is true Gude had stroke but was not sure if the incident happened after he had received medication or not.

“We really do not know the motive of the shooting. Most of the time these two have been in business although my brother was initially a hotelier,” said Mwajao.

The bodies of the two were transferred to Msambweni referral hospital awaiting postmortem and burial.