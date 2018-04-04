Man accused of defrauding MPs is mentally ill, claims his lawyer

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 08:35, Updated April 4th 2018 at 08:37 GMT +3

Benson Waziri Chacha in the dock at a Milimani court, Nairobi. [George Njunge, Standard]

A man accused of a running a scheme to defraud MPs has been detained for four days after his lawyers alleged that he was mentally ill.

When Waziri Benson Masubo Chacha appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Njagi yesterday, his lawyer, Job Ngeresa, said the accused had a brain tumour and was under medication.

“The suspect is presumed innocent until the contrary is proved. We request that the suspect be granted police cash bail because there is no reasonable explanation as to why they require those seven days to complete investigations,” said Mr Ngeresa.

However, the defence opposed the application and Ms Njagi directed police to remand the accused for four days after he failed to produce medical documents to prove his illness.

The magistrate directed that Waziri be taken to Mathare Mental Hospital for assessment and the report be tabled in court on April 9, 2018, when the matter will be mentioned.

Investigation officer John Kiprop asked for more days to complete the investigations.

“I am investigating a case of obtaining money by false pretences, conspiracy to defraud, and impersonating a person employed in the public service, contrary to the law,” said Mr Kiprop.

He said if Waziri was released on police bail, he was likely to abscond because he had no fixed abode.

Kiprop said Waziri was a flight risk as he was arrested in Tanzania while fleeing to Congo.

