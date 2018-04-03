CS Matiang’i is unfit to hold office: Businessman now says

| Published Tue, April 3rd 2018 at 18:48, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 18:52 GMT +3

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security at Continental House, Nairobi on March 3, 2018. [Photo by Boniface Okendo/Standard]

A businessman has asked the National Assembly to find Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i unfit to hold public office and thus cause him to vacate the Interior ministry docket.

A Mr Mohamud Mohamed Sheikh filed a petition in the National Assembly on Tuesday, asking MPs to find the Cabinet Secretary to have grossly violated the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act in the manner he handled the Miguna saga and initiate the process of his removal from office.

ALSO READ: Man on hunger strike over Miguna’s deportation

He said that Matiang’i failed to uphold his oath of office to defend the Constitution by disobeying court orders culminating on him and others being found guilty of contempt of court by Justice George Odunga for failing to produce Miguna in court despite being served with several orders.

“The petitioner prays that the National Assembly be pleased to propose a motion to His Excellency the President for the purpose of dismissing Matiang’i as a Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-Ordination of National Government for being incompetent and contravening his oath of office and the national values and principles of governance,” he says.

Mohamed recounts incidents he claims Matiang’i violated the laws, including quoting orders given to either Matiang’i directly, or the officers operating under him, which he claims the CS never honoured, resulting to the deportation of Miguna against the orders of the court.

He cites the orders of judges Luka Kimaru, Chaacha Mwita and Odunga as some of those that Matiang’i allegedly violated before he finally ordered for the deportation of the lawyer cum politician.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“On March 28, following a series of flagrant disregard to valid court orders and directives, Justice Odunga held Matiang’i in contempt and proceeded to convict and sentence the said Cabinet Secretary and others to a fine of Sh200,000,” he states in the petition received by the National Assembly yesterday.