We will not support any presidential candidate in 2022 besides Kalonzo - leaders

Kamba leaders have declared they will not support any presidential candidate in 2022 besides Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a declaration dubbed 'Koma Declaration', the community leaders, professionals, church leaders and elders vowed to speak with one voice and support Kalonzo's dream of becoming the president.

Speaking in Machakos Monday, they said they had supported Opposition chief Raila Odinga for 10 years and that it was now time for political reciprocation.

"I have supported Raila for 10 years, being in the political cold. I will now move to every corner of this nation to sell our agenda of one Kenya," said Kalonzo.

Natural resources

He explained that the Kamba nation had both the natural resources and academic prowess to uplift the living standards of its people and called on the Jubilee administration to complete the infrastructural projects initiated during the Grand Coalition government.

To get support from across the country, Kalonzo is proposing a rebranded Wiper - to become One Kenya Movement (OKM).

"We as the Kamba community will now use the law of attraction and attract support across the country. We don't have a problem with anybody. All we want is one Kenya and I propose that we rebrand and have our mantra as One Kenya," said Kalonzo.

Narc Party leader and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said apart from speaking with one voice, there was need to protect the county's resources.

Ms Ngilu hinted at the possibility of joining Wiper while suggesting that all community leaders must stand with their son (Kalonzo) to the end.

"If I knew I would have come prepared to take an oath of joining Wiper but my day will come. We must remain united as the Kamba community if we want to be respected and loved," said Ngilu.

And apart from endorsing Kalonzo for the top seat, the leaders called for economic transformation of the three Kamba counties to be free from the yoke of poverty.

But Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, who has declared he will run for the presidency in 2022, dismissed the forum, saying it was now clear that the meeting was a Wiper party affair and not a genuine Ukambani leaders forum.

No development

"The meeting was full of insults, chest thumping and ultimatums that really do not lead to real unity of purpose. There was no development or economic empowerment agenda discussed. The meeting was all about the political interests of an individual and not the plight of over 4 million Kamba people," said Dr Mutua, the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader.

"As Maendeleo Chap Chap, we demand a real unity meeting. The meeting should be convened by neutral and respected religious leaders and elders. We are ready for such a neutral and well-meaning meeting that discusses the plight of our people," Mutua added.

"As we await for such a meeting, Maendeleo Chap Chap leaders will be touring Kenya popularising our presidential bid. To win the presidency, a leader needs to be accepted across the country."

