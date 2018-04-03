Wiper party rebrands to One Kenya Movement

| Published Tue, April 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3

Wiper Party will rebrand to have a national outlook in readiness for the 2022 elections, its leader has announced.

Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday said the party’s delegates’ conference would be held soon to ratify the party's rebranding and renaming to One Kenya Movement (OKM).

Speaking at Koma in Machakos during a meeting dubbed the Kamba Community Unity Forum, Mr Kalonzo said Wiper needed to be rebranded to embrace all Kenyans.

“There is need to rebrand our party to be able to compete with others at national level. One Kenya means one people and we will embrace all as we seek the presidency of this country,” he said.

Kalonzo said he had supported ODM leader Raila Odinga twice but their bids did not succeed. Time, he said, had come for him to go for the top seat.

The meeting, convened by former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama, was attended by, among others, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Makueni counterpart, Kivutha Kibwana.

Mr Muthama said the Kamba community must remain united to be respected by others and ward off overtures by political opportunists intent on scattering it. “We have more than three million votes which must be delivered in one basket. We have crowned Kalonzo and there is no turning back,” Muthama said.