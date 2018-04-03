'Kalonzo in 2022', say leaders Next Story
Khalwale warns MPs against DP Ruto Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Wiper party rebrands to One Kenya Movement

By Philip Muasya and Paul Mutua | Published Tue, April 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3

Wiper Party will rebrand to have a national outlook in readiness for the 2022 elections, its leader has announced.

Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday said the party’s delegates’ conference would be held soon to ratify the party's rebranding and renaming to One Kenya Movement (OKM).

ALSO READ: ANC MP issues warning to Mudavadi

Speaking at Koma in Machakos during a meeting dubbed the Kamba Community Unity Forum, Mr Kalonzo said Wiper needed to be rebranded to embrace all Kenyans.

“There is need to rebrand our party to be able to compete with others at national level. One Kenya means one people and we will embrace all as we seek the presidency of this country,” he said.

Kalonzo said he had supported ODM leader Raila Odinga twice but their bids did not succeed. Time, he said, had come for him to go for the top seat.

The meeting, convened by former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama, was attended by, among others, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Makueni counterpart, Kivutha Kibwana.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Mr Muthama said the Kamba community must remain united to be respected by others and ward off overtures by political opportunists intent on scattering it. “We have more than three million votes which must be delivered in one basket. We have crowned Kalonzo and there is no turning back,” Muthama said.

RELATED TOPICS:
wiper party
kalonzo musyoka
nasa
raila odinga

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

The other side of Miguna Miguna

The other side of Miguna Miguna

'Kalonzo in 2022', say leaders

'Kalonzo in 2022', say leaders

Khalwale warns MPs against DP Ruto

Khalwale warns MPs against DP Ruto

ANC MP issues warning to Mudavadi

ANC MP issues warning to Mudavadi

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited