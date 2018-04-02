Billionaire Kirubi, Sportpesa top March Google searches

| Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 16:45, Updated April 2nd 2018 at 16:54 GMT +3

A user on search engine google. Most kenyans sought to find out more on Chris Kirubi's health. [Courtesy]

Business tycoon and director of NSE-listed investment company Centum, Chris Kirubi attracted the highest amount of traffic on Google’s search engine in March.

Kenyans sought to know more information about his health after the billionaire flew to the United States for specialised treatment.

British genius Stephen Hawking who died on March 14 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for 50 years dominated to the second place.

The scientist was famed for his work with black holes and relativity, and wrote several popular science books including ‘A Brief History of Time’.

Former US secretary of state Rex Tillerson who was fired by Donal Trump after his Kenyan tour and Italian footballer Davide Astori who died before a match were also of interest to Kenyans.

Besieged Ford Kenya Moses Wetang’ula who Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senators ousted from his senate minority leader position is the only Kenyan politician on the list at number seven.

In the ‘how to’ segment, most Kenyans dug information on how to register to betting site Sportpesa in list that has been previously dominated by weight loss related searches.

‘How to delete a Facebook account’ came in second. This follows the recent expose of how data from Facebook was misused by marketing and research firm Cambridge Analytica.

How to play lottery Lotto and file tax returns and lose weight faster also interested many Kenyans.

Google Search Trends is a publicly available tool that indicates search patterns over a period of time.

It shows the clusters of searches that made it to the monthly trending searches in the country.

The full list:

Chris Kirubi Stephen Hawking UEFA champions league Rex Tillerson Davide Astori Lecturers Strike 2018 Moses Wetangula Eric Omondi video Palm Sunday Bipolar disorder

Trending How to