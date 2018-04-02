Rights activist ready to die over State’s refusal to allow Miguna back

| Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 15:01, Updated April 2nd 2018 at 15:07 GMT +3

Boniface Akumu, a human rights activist lies under the Kondele fly-over in Kisumu on the second day of his hunger strike on April 01, 2018. [Photo by Denish Ochieng/Standard]

A Kisumu based human right activist has gone on a hunger strike in a desperate bid to pile pressure on the government to comply with court orders issued to facilitate the return of Miguna Miguna.

For the third day, Boniface Akumu kept vigil at Kondele round about, not only to root for the return of the exiled lawyer but also to promote peaceful protests in a region that is always known violent protests whenever there is political discontent.

ALSO READ: Inside Miguna’s final one hour to deportation

Rugged, dirty and looking feeble, he lay on the ground as he rested his head on his bag which had additional clothing which he wears to help him keep warm when the weather changes.

When The Standard visited him, a small crowd of youth stood at a distance looking at him as other passersby also stop to read a huge banner with a message to the government.

This even as reports emerged that the fiery lawyer had left Dubai for Canada under police escort.

Akumu however vowed to continue with his strike until the government respects the rule of law and bring Miguna Miguna back to the country.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Akumu says he last had his last meal on Thursday last week before he embarked on his hunger strike which he say his family fully supported.

He says he was motivated by what he termed as the government’s continued disobedience to the courts and rule of law after senior government officials failed to abide by court directives in the case facing Miguna Miguna.

“I do not care even if I die of hunger. I have been very unhappy with the way the state has been abusing the rule of law,” said Akumu.

He says the second deportation of Miguna Miguna to Dubai was his turning point after he saw videos of police officers roughing up the lawyer up and forcing him into a plane, in disregard of his rights.

ALSO READ: End of the road for Matiang’i?

For Akumu, he says his quest to force the government to comply with the rule of law overrides his health.

“We cannot continue living like this where the constitution is not respected at all and our rights as Kenyans are also not respected,” he says.

The activist says he has not tasted even water since Friday and admits that at times the hunger takes a toll on him, making it difficult for him to even sit up.

“I am growing weaker by the day but I do not care because I believe this is a worthy cause and I have been getting a lot of encouragement from well-wishers,” he says.

The activist has also placed a banner where people supporting his hunger strike drop their signatures in solidarity with him.

He believes his initiative will also help change the way youths in Kondele and other parts of the country express their displeasure in a peaceful manner and not the normal violent protests.

“With this peaceful silent protest, I believe the message will reach the government and also our people on the need to respect the constitution,” says Akumu.

ALSO READ: Family speaks on Miguna’s tribulations

The activist is also the founder of an outfit dubbed “Sitarusha mawe tena” aimed at urging youth to embrace peaceful methods of protests whenever they feel aggrieved.

He vows to continue with his hunger strike until he sees what he termed as “government compliance with the rule of law”.