Government gives Kenyans waiver on power charges

| Published Sun, April 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 31st 2018 at 21:56 GMT +3

There is hope and then there is luck. If you are a power consumer and you have been hoping for a miracle then you are lucky because the parental authority is about to empower you, literally.

In an unprecedented move, the government has decided to appease Kenyans with a three-week waiver on power charges starting Tuesday.

Early this year, it was reported that the company had overcharged its customers by increasing some of their levies.

In its legendary way of keeping Kenyans in particular and the country in general in the dark, the parent ministry accepted that there was a problem, then denied the presence of any and was in the process of admitting that there was a glitch with the billing system when a maverick Kenyan filed a class action suit.

“We have decided to shed some light on this issue of inflated bills and that is why I decided to take up the case,” one of the lawyers who offered to take up the case, said.

In a typical case of there being light at the end of the Jubilee manifesto tunnel, the Government wants to appease long-suffering Kenyans who have learnt to grope in the dark for explanations and other lighting materials.

According to a confidential internal memo from the Kenya Power’s parent ministry, and sent to different energy-related State organs, the Government will pull a surprise on Kenyans who are yet to understand the relationship between rains and power outages.

“The company that lights up the country has been called the merchants of darkness even though its vision and mission, together with that of the Government, is to light up Kenya’s highway to Vision 2030,” the secret document reads.

“Some of our clients have also said that we are a monopoly, yet it is an open secret that it has competition in natural forms such as the moon, the sun and the stars and in other forms such as the mulika mwizi mobile phones,” continues the memo.

The top secret Government document, which is likely to increase Kenyans’ April fuel consumption, notes that even the phrase mulika mwizi was coined by the company’s hard working staff but Kenyans do not appreciate that it helps them save on power bills through intermittent power outages.

To cut to the chase, the internal memo directs all Kenya Power engineers, metre readers and support staff to give Kenyans what they want, power, and not charge them for a period of three weeks, depending on their usage.