Kisii residents fear over the resurgence of criminal gang

Some of the six houses belonging to murder suspects which were torched by Sungu Sungu terror suspects in Kisii County on. (Sammy Omingo, Standard)

Esther Bochaberi Oyugi 60, was abducted on the night of 11th March, 2018 from her house at Bokeire sub location in Bonchari Kisii South.

A Church Minister in one of the Protestors churches, Bochaberi is said to have refused advances of a wealthy man form the area to sell him land.

Five people among them an assistant chief were arrested and charged in court for abduction of the elderly woman contrary to section 256 as read with section 259 of the penal code.

The five; Fredrick Nyambati, Benson Machuka, Joseph Onduko, Reuben Onduso, Christopher Omwega appeared before Chief Magistrate Stephen Onjoro two weeks ago pleaded not guilty before being released on a bond of Sh200,000 and a surety of similar amount.

The arrest and prosecution came after the County Commissioner Godfrey Kigochi and County Police Commander Hassan Abdi held a meeting in Bonchari demanding answers from their juniors.

The two senior security officers told the area OCPD, his OCS and the Deputy County Commissioner on their face to take action or seek transfers to other regions.

Residents had threatened to take action in apprehending the suspects but Hassan promised for further investigations to arrest more suspects who are on the run.

As police were investigating the matter, one of the suspects Fredrick Nyambati allegedly told police how they executed the plan to kill Bochaberi but was later kept in the dark on the exact location where the body was buried.

He however, told the police to have eavesdropped on the decision to bury the body in a nearby farm. The suspect allegedly told police they were paid as little as Sh2500 for the allegedly killing of the woman.

On Friday, residents took the law into their hands and burnt down six houses belonging to the suspects. One of the houses torched was recently built and owned by the said wealthy individual who is said to be working in Kisii County Government.

Less than a kilometer away, the angry villagers also brought down his unfinished resort. Meanwhile police were busy excavating the site where the alleged body of the woman was buried. By Friday night the body had not been recovered.

The abduction of the elderly woman and the possible murder brings into the fore the continuing cases of insecurity in the area. Less than a month ago, three watchmen guarding two Lorries and a two school buses were murdered in cold bold. No suspect has been arrested since then.

Bonchari is the heart of the vigilante terror group; Sungu Sungu which was formed in the early years by the community and comprising of volunteer youths and at a time when the area had high cases of crime.

It was aimed at complementing the work of the police force in the region and it worked well during its initial stages.

Today, the group has been split into several small alliances aligned to politicians who use them during campaigns and ostensibly dump them after the elections.

A source within the police told the Standard that in the case of the three security guards who were killed, the killers were hunted down by a section of the group and allegedly killed.

“Residents seem happy for the action taken by the group in apprehending the suspects. They might have been killed and dumped in deep waters of River Riana. On this nobody can dare raise alarm.”

Residents accused some police offices of aiding some perpetrators as in the case of Bochaberi who had on several occasions reported to Gesonso police station over numerous threats to his life yet no action was taken.

“Some officers at the station think they are untouchable. The government must crack the whip otherwise we are going to lose more lives and property,” said Samuel Ondimu, a resident.

Divisions among the sub county security committee has also been blamed on the rising insecurity cases. The area OCPD David Mbarukua and the Deputy County Commissioner Johnstone Kigen are said to be reading from different scripts with each one of them supporting different groups of community policing.

The cracks were evident on Friday during to torching of the houses where police officers including the Quick Response Team (QRT) who had been called in to quell the tension were kept waiting for more than one hour at Kisii South Headquarters with any command form the seniors.

All this time, residents had a field day moving from one home to the other burning down houses with the media not allowed to cover the unfolding of the events.

Area MP John Oyioko said the police must be ready to solve the rising cases of insecurity in the area. “Stakeholders must get together and hatch an immediate solution to this menace. Police have a responsibility to guard every citizen.”

Some of the individuals in the terror group are individuals who once worked in the illegal Sungu Sungu group and have found it rather difficult to accept the new Community Policing policy and manner of operation.