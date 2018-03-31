Politicians mixed reactions after Ruto’s meeting with Western MPs

| Published Sat, March 31st 2018 at 11:31, Updated March 31st 2018 at 11:37 GMT +3

Local politicians clashed over a recent meeting between MPs from Western and Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen home.

Former Shinyalu MP Anami Lisamula threw a spanner in the works by castigating the lawmakers for agreeing to be ‘lumped’ together by Ruto instead of forging unity of purpose among locals ahead of 2022 elections.

“Our leaders must first agree to sit together and give our people political direction since Luhya is the most populous community,” argued Lisamula.

“You should be meeting more regularly to deliberate on our political destiny other than waiting for other people to bring you together and discuss how you will help them realize their political ambitions,” said Lisamula.

Kakamega Deputy Governor Philip Kutima wondered how the leaders expected to fight for the leadership of the country while supporting Ruto.

“You are talking about uniting our people while at the same time chasing after Ruto, how is that possible,” Kutima argued.

However, Kakamega county women MP Elsie Muhanda defended their meeting with Ruto saying it was purely meant to discuss development agenda.

“We met Ruto to deliberate on how we can work together in bringing development to our people, the meeting had nothing to do with 2022 succession politics,” she said.

Speaking during a fundraiser drive in aid of Shinyalu women Sacco at Mukumu boys, the leaders appeared to be reading from different script over ANC and For-K parties merge talk.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula said the planned merge was real. “Last week the two parties’ legislators met to discuss the matter,” he said.

Savula maintained the idea was to bring together all legislators from Western irrespective of political affiliation and agree on how to galvanize Western to lock out other parties including ODM party led by NASA chief Raila Odinga.

“We shall soon be meeting our Jubilee and ODM counterparts from Western so that we can draw a Memorandum of Understanding of how we can work as a team and form a single political outfit that will be a force to reckon with.”

He said anyone who wish to hunt for votes in Western bloc should be prepared to engage local leaders who will be in one political party.

According to him, the approach would enhance the region’s chances of becoming a formidable political force and producing a strong presidential candidate.

Lisamula welcomed the arrangement and has called on the lawmakers to make it a reality.

While on their tour of Vihiga and Bungoma last week, NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula assured supporters that they would collapse ANC and Ford-K to form a single party.

Mudavadi’s personal secretary Kibisu Kabatesi indicated that plans to fold the two parties were in top gear.

