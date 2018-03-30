KDF aircraft crashes in Taita hills critically injuring two pilots on training mission

| Published Fri, March 30th 2018 at 09:17, Updated March 30th 2018 at 09:23 GMT +3

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) aircraft crashed in Taita Hills on Wednesday evening, critically injuring two pilots. (Renson Mnyamwezi, Standard)

According to police, the one-engine KAF 720 Kenya Air Force fixed-wing aircraft was on a training mission at the time of the crash in Kamangombe village in Mwatate in the early afternoon.

Police and villagers said the light aircraft produced a hissing sound while also emitting heavy smoke before it crashed in a valley.

“The aircaft hit trees before crashing in the valley. It was on a training mission before it crashed,” said Mwatate OCPD Francis Mwangi, who was among senior Government officials who visited the scene.

Other officials included Taita OCPD Benjamin Muhia and Taita Deputy County Commissioner Francis Kazungu.

Speaking to the press at Wesu Hospital where the two pilots were briefly admitted before they were transferred to Voi County Referral Hospital, Mr Mwangi said there were two other aircraft on the training mission but they had returned safely to base.

“The three aircraft were on a training mission from Mombasa before one of them developed mechanical problems and crashed, critically injuring the two pilots - a female officer and a male pilot,” said the police officer.

He said the two soldiers sustained head, back and leg injuries.

Two witnesses - Edward Mwanyala and Paul Mwakililo - said the aircraft hit a tree and crashed.

“We saw smoke emanating from the aircraft before it crashed on the farm,” said Mr Mwakililo.

He said they went to the crash site and rescued the victims, who were bleeding profusely.

Mr Mwanyala said they first rescued the female officer, identified only as Melisa, and rushed her to Wesu Hospital on a motorbike.