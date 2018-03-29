Kericho teacher attacked, left nursing serious head injuries

| Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 18:13, Updated March 29th 2018 at 18:18 GMT +3

Bernard Langat, teacher at Kapsale Primary School who was attacked by a parent for disciplining his child. [Photo by Nikko Tanui/Standard]

A primary school teacher at Kapsale primary school in Kipkelion West constituency is nursing serious head injuries after he was attacked by a parent to one of his pupils.

Bernard Langat, suffered a deep gushing wound on his head which required stitching at Fort-Ternan sub county hospital.

According to the teacher who was hired by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) last year, his assailant attacked him at the school compound at around 6:30PM on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day at around 4PM, Langat, had punished a group of eight pupils for failing to go to the classrooms for remedial time.

“After the school hours, one of the standard six pupils who I had earlier punished went home and returned with his father at around 6:3PM. The pupil blatantly lied to his father that I had physically assaulted him by raining slaps on him,” he said.

Langat said in the midst of explaining to the old man that he had handed down “slight correctional measures” to the young learner, the furious parent raised his walking stick and struck him on the head.

“It took the intervention of the school deputy headmaster to restrain the parent before he could hurt me some more,” he said.

A source at Fort-ternan police station who requested for anonymity since he is not authorized to talk to the press said they had launched a manhunt for Wilson Munai who fled the area after assaulting the teacher.

“The assault victim and a witness reported to the police station and their statement taken down. The victim was issued with a P3. We are in the process of pursuing the suspect who allegedly attacked the teacher before fleeing towards Koisagat area,” said the police source.

Kipkelion Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) executive secretary David Bore, condemned the attack on the teacher.

“We would like to remind parents that they should not vent their anger on teachers. There are procedures to be followed whenever they are dissatisfied with an action taken by a teacher,” he said.

Bore, reminded parents that most often the actions taken by teachers are meant to mould pupils’ behavior which in turn translate to better education results.