Treating Miguna as alien is an insult to us, says family

Self-proclaimed NRM general Miguna Miguna's elder brother Erick Ondiek Miguna during an interview at his home in Magina village Nyando sub-county on March 28, 2018 . (Collins Oduor, Standard)

The family yesterday expressed fears for the lawyer’s life following reports he had been sedated and beaten by police who bundled him onto a plane bound for Dubai.

Miguna’s older brother Erick Ondiek said the family was living in fear, and called on the international community to intervene.

“We are devastated. We cannot sleep or eat. We are being treated like second-class citizens. We don’t know what will happen next. We are preparing ourselves for the worst,” said Mr Ondiek after chairing a family meeting at the homestead near Ahero town.

Miguna’s sisters and cousins said they had been told he was critically ill in Dubai after being injected with an unknown chemical at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

They said denying Miguna entry into the country as ordered by the court and re-deporting him was an insult to the family.

“We are following bulletins on radio, television and social media for every development, and we fear that all the legal avenues of dealing with our brother have been disregarded by the Government,” said Ondiek.

He said no Government official has visited their home to inquire about Miguna’s citizenship.

Miguna is the seventh and youngest child of Joshua Miguna and Margret Sure - both deceased.

His brother Ondiek described him as a family man with whom he shared long conversations.

Yesterday, Ondiek appeared shaken by the new twist in Miguna’s citizenship saga.

He said the latest development had turned the family upside down.