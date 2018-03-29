Man arrested for distributing fake birth certificates

| Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 12:31, Updated March 29th 2018 at 13:04 GMT +3

One person has been arrested for pretending to be an officer from immigration department and thus giving parents fake documents.

Kakamega County commissioner, Abdirizak Jaldesa asked residents to be wary of conmen who are using the birth certificates syndicate to fleece money from Kenyans.

“There is a group of people pretending to be officers issuing birth certificates. The conmen are taking advantage of the desperate parents by demanding money ranging fromSh500 to Sh1000,” Jaldesa said.

Jaldesa said one suspect who was almost killed by the angry parents is in custody as police launch investigation into the matter.

A parent, Nelson Wesonga said he has been visiting the office for a week and is yet to get the crucial document.

“I have been here for one week trying to get the document but I am turned away because of the long queue. Some of the parents have fallen prey to fraudsters who are fleecing money from them and in return are given invalid documents,” Wesonga said

He added “Parents saw one of the suspects and beat him. Police officers from Kakamega were called in to quell the angry crowd and took the suspect.”

Another parent Metrine Wasike pleaded for the ministry to extend the period of acquiring the document adding that most of the parents are yet to get birth certificates for their children.

“We are worried we might not get birth certificates. I was here since 6.30am but by afternoon I had not been served,” she said.

The birth certificates were required to register learners so they can get unique identifiers that would be used during exams, replacing index numbers that were used previously.

The Ministry of Education would then issue unique identifiers to all learners, which would be used until the completion of their education.

The numbers would be used as a guide for accuracy and accountability on the free primary and secondary education resources.