NRM general Miguna Miguna taken ill at Dubai airport

Lawyer Miguna Miguna on a hospital bed at Dubai airport.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has been taken ill at Dubai airport.

In the latest photos that he shared, he is seen in a hospital bed receiving medical attention.

Self-proclaimed NRM General Miguna Miguna arrived in Dubai Thursday morning and refused to leave the international airport insisting that has to be brought back to Kenya.

Miguna Miguna receiving treating at Dubai airport.

In a text message seen by standard digital Miguna said "I woke up in Dubai and the despots are here insisting that I must travel on to London. I’m sick. I need medical treatment. A Mr Njihia is threatening me. I need urgent help here. I want to take a flight only to Nairobi. Nowhere else! Disseminate it elsewhere."



