No end in sight to detention saga as demos rock Kisumu Next Story
President Trump replaces US ambassador Godec Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

NRM general Miguna Miguna taken ill at Dubai airport

By Patel Okumu | Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 10:00, Updated March 29th 2018 at 10:19 GMT +3
Lawyer Miguna Miguna on a hospital bed at Dubai airport.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has been taken ill at Dubai airport.

In the latest photos that he shared, he is seen in a hospital bed receiving medical attention.

ALSO READ: Miguna deported again

Self-proclaimed NRM General Miguna Miguna arrived in Dubai Thursday morning and refused to leave the international airport insisting that has to be brought back to Kenya.

Miguna Miguna receiving treating at Dubai airport.

Earlier in a message, Miguna stated that he required medical attention, claiming that all those who came to see him were denied access.  

Miguna Miguna on a hospital bed at Dubai airport.

In a text message seen by standard digital Miguna said "I woke up in Dubai and the despots are here insisting that I must travel on to London. I’m sick. I need medical treatment. A Mr Njihia is threatening me. I need urgent help here. I want to take a flight only to Nairobi. Nowhere else! Disseminate it elsewhere."
 

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
Miguna Miguna
NRM
NASA

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Miguna still held in toilet at airport

Miguna still held in toilet at airport

Lords of impunity: Matiang'i, Boinnet defy court

Lords of impunity: Matiang'i, Boinnet defy court

Everybody has a price, don't trust scheming politicians anymore

Everybody has a price, don't trust scheming politicians anymore

Obedience to the rule of law mandatory, it's not optional

Obedience to the rule of law mandatory, it's not optional

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited