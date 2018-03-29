Miguna lands in Dubai after dramatic deportation from Kenya, refuses to leave

| Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 08:08, Updated March 29th 2018 at 08:25 GMT +3

Lawyer Miguna Miguna landed in Dubai after a 'forceful' deportation.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna landed in Dubai Thursday morning and refused to leave the international airport.

He said he was "dragged, assaulted and drugged" before being forced to leave the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi for Dubai on Wednesday night.

He said in a message he needed medical attention amid reports Canadian officials were attending to him.

Miguna was kicked out of Kenya on Wednesday night in breach of three High Court orders.

In messages he sent early on Thursday morning, he said: "I woke up in Dubai and the despots are here insisting that I must travel on to London. I’m sick. I need medical treatment. A Mr Njihia is threatening me. I need urgent help here. I want to take a flight only to Nairobi. Nowhere else! Disseminate it elsewhere."

He was first deported to Canada on February 6. Miguna returned to Kenya on Monday but he was held at the airport. He said he was detained in a filthy toilet and that he was denied access to his lawyers, food and water.

He was deported to Dubai despite a court order requiring that he be released and produced in court on Thursday.

And in a video recording posted by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who boarded the same flight with the lawyer, Miguna is seen arguing with a security officer telling him to kill him if he wants.

“Do whatever you want to do, kill me if you want, I don’t fear death…so do whatever you want,” Miguna is heard saying while seated at the airport’s arrival bay with his luggage.

The airport officer is heard offering a wheel chair to take Miguna to the security office but he declined.

“I don’t want. You don’t respect human rights,” Miguna is heard saying.

In Nairobi, his lawyers said he was sedated and forced to the Dubai-bound EK722 flight.

Earlier Wednesday, High Court Judge George Odunga had ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Immigration chief Gordon Kihalang’wa and Police boss Joseph Boinnet to release Miguna from his detention at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, which they defied.

"The three are hereby convicted accordingly and should appear before this court tomorrow at 10am,” Justice Odunga ruled.

Judge Odunga criticised the three officials for disobeying the court with impunity.

Signs were there the three would not heed the court orders to appear for sentencing as Matiangi was Thursday morning scheduled to give a speech at an event in South C, Nairobi.

