Miguna Miguna still held in toilet at JKIA

Lawyer Miguna Miguna on the first day of his detention at the airport. [File, Standard]

Lawyer Miguna Miguna spent the third day at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport inside what he described as 'a tiny toilet'.

Miguna sent messages on social media, vowing to fight on and decrying the sordid conditions under which he was being held.

“As I write this note inside a tiny toilet at JKIA’s Terminal 2, I have not eaten. I have not taken a shower. I have not been given access to my lawyers, family members and physicians,” he said in a statement posted on WhatsApp.

The lawyer claims he lost $1,500 (Sh150,000) during a scuffle with security officials on the day he arrived.

Reports indicated that he was holed up in a toilet block reserved for the disabled at JKIA's Terminal 2, contradicting earlier reports that he had spent the night at the lounge. Workers said he was given a bucket of water and a towel to clean up.

His lawyers said he had not eaten since Monday, but workers said he had been served food from a nearby café.

Lawyer Otiende Amollo had said that Miguna was 'slightly injured'.

Workers said Miguna's clothes were torn and that he had been given a long coat. They said the lawyer was friendly to the cleaners.

Miguna claimed that the Canadian High Commission had sent a consular officer to see him yesterday morning but that she failed to get clearance.

“She was denied clearance and told to return at 2.30pm, a time I was supposed to be in court as Justice Odunga had directed,” he added.

Court orders had demanded that Miguna be produced in court yesterday morning. This did not happen, prompting the Justice Odunga to summon Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa, and Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet before him at 2pm. They did not appear.