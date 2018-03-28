Miguna Case: Court to sentence Matiang’i and Boinnet for defiance

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 19:19, Updated March 28th 2018 at 20:15 GMT +3

High Court Judge Justice George Odunga has found Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and former Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa guilty of contempt of court.

The trio who had been ordered to appear in person over besieged Miguna Miguna’s citizenship case, snubbed the court for the second time.

They have now been ordered to appear before the court on Thursday 10am for sentencing.

"First, second and third respondents are guilty of contempt of court and are therefore ordered to appear in court tomorrow at 10am failure to which the judge will continue and sentence them 6 months each with a fine of Sh200,000 cash,” ruled Odunga.

Justice Odunga also pointed out that Interior CS Matiang’i was notorious for disobeying court orders, setting a bad example to Kenyans.

YesterdayJustice Roseline Aburili , the three senior government officials were ordered to produce in court Miguna who is still in detention at JKIA, a directive that was never honoured.

Justice George Odunga gave new orders for them to appear before him at 2.00pm and they failed to honour the summons.

The judge has accused the state officers of flagrant disregard of the law, adding that there was no immunity to such impunity.

He further ordered the unconditional release of Miguna asked state officers to allow his lawyers access him.

Miguna has maintained he is being held incommunicado at a toilet at JKIA despite the numerous court orders for his release.

