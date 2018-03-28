Matiang’i, Boinnet and Kihalangwa fail to appear in court as directed

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 16:00, Updated March 28th 2018 at 17:25 GMT +3

Nairobi, Kenya: Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Police Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and Immigration Director Gordon Kihalangwa have failed to appear in court as earlier directed, at the same time lawyer Miguna Miguna was also not produced at 2:30pm as ordered.

Earlier Justice George Odunga had issued orders directing police to produce Miguna in court in person.

Mr Miguna, who was first controversially deported to Canada last month, is still at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) demanding entry into his country of birth after he failed to present his travel documents.

Miguna has also denied claims that he was given passport application forms.

“No one gave me passport application forms to fill. I couldn’t have torn a document I was not given. What I was given and tore at 2:30pm on March 27, was a citizenship application form,” said miguna.

In a previous text, Miguna claimed he lost Sh150,000 during his altercation with police officers at the Airport.

The protracted legal battle between Miguna Miguna and immigration officials continues at the courts with no end in sight.

The self-proclaimed NRM General was deported to Canada on February 6, 2018, after he was arrested for his role in NASA leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ on January 30.