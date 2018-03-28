Youths protest Miguna detention at JKIA as judge summons Matiang’i, Boinnet

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 12:48, Updated March 28th 2018 at 13:39 GMT +3

Youths light tires and barricade roads in Kisumu. (Kepher Otieno, Standard)

Hundreds of Opposition supporters took to streets to protest against the detention of self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general Miguna Miguna. They lit bonfires on the road demanding justice and equity in handling Miguna affairs

Traffic was disrupted as the youths blocked the main highway that links Kisumu and Kakamega towns, forcing motorists to use alternative routes.

The crowd wore T-shirts labelled ‘Resist’ while carrying placards labelled ‘No Miguna No peace’ ‘No Miguna no handshake’.

The unruly but controlled mob, however, did not damage any property.

Led by ODM youth leader Rodriguez Lunalo, they asked the Government to respect the rule of law or else the citizens will also disregard the law.

The demonstrators also vowed to dishonour the handshake deal between President Uhuru and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"Raila came here recently and promised good tidings in the handshake deal, including the return of Miguna and the limited to peace. Why then did Miguna have to undergo such a dehumanising treatment at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport," posed an irate youth John Ogutu Omollo.

They declared that no amount of intimidation will heal this country if the leaders cannot embrace and broker peace, love and unity as is emboldened in National Anthem.

Justice Roselyn Aburili on Tuesday ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa, and Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinett to release the lawyer and present him in court on Wednesday morning, an order that has since been defied.

The High Court Judge George Odunga has now ordered the three senior government officials to appear in court in person at 2.30PM over the Miguna issue.

