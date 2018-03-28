Cambridge Analytica data analyst claims police cover-up in death of predecessor

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 27th 2018 at 23:17 GMT +3

The former Cambridge Analytica employee says Dan Mure?an may have been poisoned because of a deal gone sour.

Christopher Wylie, the Canadian whistleblower in the unravelling political campaign saga, has sensationally claimed that his predecessor might have been poisoned in his Nairobi hotel.

Appearing before British legislators yesterday, Wylie claimed that Kenyan police were reluctant to investigate the death of Dan Mure?an - a Romanian national, then an employee of UK political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica (CA).

“Police were bribed not to enter that hotel room for 24 hours…,” Wylie said, citing tales from his colleagues at Cambridge Analytica over Mure?an’s death.

Details of the death have remained top secret, including the hotel the Romanian data analyst was staying.

Cambridge Analytica has claimed it was working for Uhuru Kenyatta's election campaign in 2013 and his subsequent re-election bid in 2017.

Wylie said the motivation for the supposed poisoning was a deal gone sour in his work that involved unnamed senior Kenyan politicians.

“He was working on some kind of deal… the deal went sour… people suspect that he was poisoned,” he said, adding that he was only repeating what he had heard.

He acknowledged that he was unaware of the details of the deal or even the supposed senior politicians.

Director of Digital and Diaspora Communication at State House Dennis Itumbi, who was deeply involved in Mr Kenyatta’s campaign before the 2013 polls, said he had never heard of Mure?an.

“I am only reading about that guy in the papers now. He was never part of the young Kenyans who delivered the victory for Kenyatta,” Itumbi said.

Mure?an died in September 2012, at least six months before the presidential poll. No information was provided about the death at the time.