Court orders immediate release of Miguna from JKIA

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 27th 2018 at 22:57 GMT +3

Besieged Opposition politician Miguna Miguna got a reprieve after the High Court ordered his immediate release from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Justice Roseline Aburili also directed Miguna to appear in court this morning after his lawyers, John Khaminwa and Nelson Havi, filed an urgent suit to compel the Government to allow him to re-enter the country.

“The petitioner who is being held incommunicado at JKIA be forthwith released to appear before this court on March 28 for inter-parties mention of this application at 9am before the duty judge,” ruled Ms Aburili.

Miguna accused the Government of detaining him in a toilet at JKIA in an attempt to block his entry into the country and to declare him a stateless person.

The judge’s decision, however, stopped Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the Director of Immigration, Inspector General of Police, Director of Criminal Investigations, Flying Squad boss Said Kiprotich and the JKIA police head from deporting him.

